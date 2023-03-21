The Peterborough Town Library will host two lectures Thursday in its 1833 Room.

At 1 p.m., Cornucopia Farm Manager Leigh Mae MacLellan will speak about native plant species in New England and major groups of native insects. Participants will explore which key species attract specific native insects and their plant relationships. Specialized germination requirements for these plants will be discussed, as well as identifying sites to establish meadows or incorporate native plants in gardens. Members of the Peterborough Community Seed Library will be present to distribute free seeds to the community. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

