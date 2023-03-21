The Peterborough Town Library will host two lectures Thursday in its 1833 Room.
At 1 p.m., Cornucopia Farm Manager Leigh Mae MacLellan will speak about native plant species in New England and major groups of native insects. Participants will explore which key species attract specific native insects and their plant relationships. Specialized germination requirements for these plants will be discussed, as well as identifying sites to establish meadows or incorporate native plants in gardens. Members of the Peterborough Community Seed Library will be present to distribute free seeds to the community. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Then, at 6:30 p.m., the first in the monthly Friends of the Library lecture series will kick-off with a lecture about New England stone walls. Kevin Gardner, author of “The Granite Kiss,” will explain how and why New England came to acquire thousands of miles of stone walls. His talk explains the many fascinating ways in which stone walls and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time, and their significance to the New England landscape. During his talk, Gardner will build a miniature wall or walls on a tabletop, using tiny stones from a five-gallon bucket. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peterborough Library and by a grant from the N.H. Humanities.
Both programs are free and open to the public. Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 603-924-8040.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.