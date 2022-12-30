The Peterborough Town Library has announced the receipt of a gift of $2,500 from the N.H. Charitable Foundation’s John and Maud Corser Fund. The grant helped fund the development of a series of staff trainings to learn how to better serve patrons of all abilities. Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos conducted a survey of library programming and services in 2021 and recognized a need to make the library more inclusive and welcoming for all. Chronopoulos met with state agencies and leaders who serve people with disabilities to learn more about how the Peterborough library could improve.
“I originally had wanted to create specialized programs but after meeting with Lisa Beaudoin at ABLE NH and folks at Monadnock Developmental Services, I learned the best way to serve patrons with disabilities is to apply universal design principles to all our services and programs,” Chronopoulos said in a news release. “Everyone benefits from creating a more inclusive environment. We are so grateful the NH Charitable Foundation helped support this area of staff development.”
The Peterborough Town Library has used the grant to host a training for staff led by ABLE NH, dedicated a series of staff meetings to learning about universal design and the history of the American Disabilities Act, purchase sensory kits and products for patrons to request, and host a staff book club of the new book, “Visual Thinking,” by Temple Grandin.
Future plans include the development of a “Library Buddy” program to encourage folks who may not feel comfortable visiting the library alone to meet up with a “buddy.” Volunteer Library Buddies will undergo background checks and then be available to be paired with anyone who wants to schedule a visit to the public library and hang out. They may browse for books, play a board game, or simply have a chat in one of the many public sitting areas in the library.
