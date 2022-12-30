20221230-MAG-peterborough library training

Pictured Library Staff: Dyane Young, Mary Hubbard, Lisa Bearce and Linda Kepner hold copies of Temple Grandin’s new book and sensory items.

 Courtesy

The Peterborough Town Library has announced the receipt of a gift of $2,500 from the N.H. Charitable Foundation’s John and Maud Corser Fund. The grant helped fund the development of a series of staff trainings to learn how to better serve patrons of all abilities. Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos conducted a survey of library programming and services in 2021 and recognized a need to make the library more inclusive and welcoming for all. Chronopoulos met with state agencies and leaders who serve people with disabilities to learn more about how the Peterborough library could improve.

“I originally had wanted to create specialized programs but after meeting with Lisa Beaudoin at ABLE NH and folks at Monadnock Developmental Services, I learned the best way to serve patrons with disabilities is to apply universal design principles to all our services and programs,” Chronopoulos said in a news release. “Everyone benefits from creating a more inclusive environment. We are so grateful the NH Charitable Foundation helped support this area of staff development.”

