PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Town Library has been celebrating a full year of service in its newly renovated building this week.
“It has been a very exciting year,” Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos said in a news release. “We have had a 33 percent increase in our number of library users and circulation of print materials is up by 8 percent compared to 2019, our last full-service year before the pandemic. One of the most exciting statistic is the 684 bookings of our small study rooms. To see the building and the collection be helpful to our community is exactly what we hoped for — the outcome is people have a place to work, learn, meet, and do business in a space that’s comfortable and easy to access.”
The new library was renovated in 2021 with improvements to the accessibility of the building and the technology infrastructure. Renewable energy systems run both the heat and cooling, a solar array was installed, and UVC was added to the ventilation to provide the best possible air quality. The library also added multiple small meeting rooms, a classroom, boardroom, children’s department area and large community hall. The meeting rooms are free to 501c3 nonprofits and were used over 373 times by local organizations.
The project was funded by $5.5 million in private contributions, library trust funds, and grants, according to the news release. The Town of Peterborough contributed another $3 million to the project. The Library Trustees and 1833 Society, the nonprofit who oversaw the fundraising, later contributed approximately $99,000 back to the town to cover the first bond payment. The remaining unspent contingency funds were placed in a trust fund to be used exclusively for the library building, including the landscaping of the portico lawn to be completed after the Main Street bridge project is finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.