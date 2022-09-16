PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Town Library has been celebrating a full year of service in its newly renovated building this week.

“It has been a very exciting year,” Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos said in a news release. “We have had a 33 percent increase in our number of library users and circulation of print materials is up by 8 percent compared to 2019, our last full-service year before the pandemic. One of the most exciting statistic is the 684 bookings of our small study rooms. To see the building and the collection be helpful to our community is exactly what we hoped for — the outcome is people have a place to work, learn, meet, and do business in a space that’s comfortable and easy to access.”

