“Eva’s Promise,” a documentary that highlights a survivor of the Holocaust, will make its New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Friday, Jan. 13, and play through Thursday, Jan. 19. The film’s director, Steve McCarthy, and the producer, Susan Kerner, will attend the screening for a talkback after the film on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. A special video message from Eva Schloss to the Jaffrey audience will also be shown.
In 1944, on a train to Auschwitz, 17-year-old Heinz Geiringer told his sister Eva that he hid the paintings and poetry he created during his time in hiding beneath the attic floorboards. Heinz made Eva promise that if he should die in the camps, she would retrieve the belongings. Today, his story sits in the shadow of the better-known Diary of Anne Frank. After the war, Eva (Schloss) became a posthumous stepsister of Anne when her mother married Anne’s father. While the world knows Anne’s story, Eva’s Promise introduces Heinz, his artistry, and his sister’s efforts to find and share his remarkable legacy.
Eva, now 93, lives in London. She was also featured in Ken Burns’ recent documentary series, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” She wrote the award-winning book, “The Promise,” in 2006. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale at the theater and all Toadstool Bookshops.
Tickets for “Eva’s Promise” are $8-$9. The special talkback event will be $10-$15. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office at 603-532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is at 19 Main St. in downtown Jaffrey.
