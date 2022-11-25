The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is set to offer a wide variety of holiday events throughout December. Events include concerts, two classic holiday movies, a filmed ballet as well as a stage play plus Santa live for children.

“A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story,” A new London stage production filmed live at the Alexandra Palace Theatre will be shown on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

