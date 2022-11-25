The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is set to offer a wide variety of holiday events throughout December. Events include concerts, two classic holiday movies, a filmed ballet as well as a stage play plus Santa live for children.
“A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story,” A new London stage production filmed live at the Alexandra Palace Theatre will be shown on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
On Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., the Freese Brothers big band will present Swinging Into The Holidays, a holiday-themed show of classic hits. The theater’s dance floor will be open during the performance. All seats are $20.
The classic 1954 film “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, will be screened on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The movie is sponsored by The Masiello Group and tickets are $9 and $8.
On Wednesday, Dec.14, at 7:30 p.m., the theater will present “Irish Christmas in America,” a popular holiday show from Ireland featuring music, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp, and bouzouki, along with thrilling Irish dancing. Tickets are $30 to $40.
Santa’s annual Christmas party, featuring a free screening of “Elf” and an in-person visit from Santa, will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., The Heather Pierson Trio will present soundtrack of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Tickets are $25 and $10 for children 12 and younger.
Finally, “The Nutcracker and The Mouse King,” filmed live at the Zürich Opera House will be shown on Sunday, Dec. 18, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $10 for children 12 and under.
Tickets for all of the holiday events can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office at 603-532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is at 19 Main St. in downtown Jaffrey.
