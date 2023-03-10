The Park Theatre’s Shamrock Festival is set to return, and its centerpiece, The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and bad weather. The theater manages and produces the parade and the festival, a week-long celebration of music, comedy, special events, and movies.

The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start the festival on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. It begins at St. Patrick’s Parish on Main Street in Jaffrey and winds its way downtown and past The Park Theatre. The snow/rain date for the parade is March 19. The theater will sell food, drinks, hot chocolate, candy, snacks and more for the event.

