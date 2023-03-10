The Park Theatre’s Shamrock Festival is set to return, and its centerpiece, The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and bad weather. The theater manages and produces the parade and the festival, a week-long celebration of music, comedy, special events, and movies.
The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start the festival on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. It begins at St. Patrick’s Parish on Main Street in Jaffrey and winds its way downtown and past The Park Theatre. The snow/rain date for the parade is March 19. The theater will sell food, drinks, hot chocolate, candy, snacks and more for the event.
On the evening of March 11, the Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan, will take the stage of the Eppes auditorium at The Park Theatre. The concert is at 7:30 p.m., and all tickets are $20. The Lounge bar opens at 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., the theater will show the award-winning documentary film “The Irish Pub,” which features traditional Irish publicans (pub owners) speaking about the importance of pubs in Irish culture. The theater will also screen the restored classic, “The Quiet Man,” on Thursday, March 16, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. in the Eppes 333-seat auditorium on the big screen. Tickets are $8-$9.
The Park Theatre produces a monthly open mic series of regional talent performances. During Shamrock Fest week on Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special open mic showcase for only high school student talent. This event is not a school-sponsored event. Students from any high school can enter. Applicants can register by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre office 603-532-9300.
On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, an Irish whiskey sampling event with live music starting at 5:30 p.m. in The Lounge at The Park Theatre. Patrons can purchase a sampling of three different whiskies or just a single whiskey.
The Shamrock Festival ends with a comedy show on St. Patrick’s Day at 7:30 p.m. Comedian Mike McDonald will presents his Boston Irish Comedy night featuring Boston comedians Kelly MacFarland and Graig Murphy. Tickets are $25-$32.
The Shamrock Festival is sponsored by Red’s of Jaffrey and Monadnock Disposal Service. The media sponsor is WKNE-FM and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group. Information and schedules for the festival can be found at theparktheatre.org.
All tickets for events at The Shamrock Festival can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, via phone 603-532-8888, or at the theatre box office at 19 Main St. in Jaffrey.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.