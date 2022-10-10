Button Up New Hampshire, a home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Keene on Wednesday. The city of Keene, Energy and Climate Committee, Keene Clean Energy Team and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub are hosting the free workshop for residents from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI).

The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a 1½-hour presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of a home. It’s conducted by a certified energy auditor and covers basic building science principles, as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons. It also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire utilities (for existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment.

