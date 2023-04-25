Button Up New Hampshire, a home energy savings workshop series, is set to come to Keene on Monday, May 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Keene Parks and Recreation Center at 312 Washington St.
The Clean Energy Team Keene, Keene Energy and Climate Committee and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub are working together to present this free workshop for residents. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI).
The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a 1½ hour presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of homes. It is conducted by a certified energy auditor and covers basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons. It also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire utilities (for existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment.
NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, N.H. Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide Granite Staters with information, incentives and support designed to save energy, reduce costs and protect the environment.
