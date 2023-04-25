Button Up New Hampshire, a home energy savings workshop series, is set to come to Keene on Monday, May 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Keene Parks and Recreation Center at 312 Washington St.

The Clean Energy Team Keene, Keene Energy and Climate Committee and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub are working together to present this free workshop for residents. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI).

