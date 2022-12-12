N.H. State Parks will once again host its New Year’s Day hiking event, First Day Hikes, at select state parks.
This year, hikers can traverse seven state park locations: Greenfield State Park, White Lake State Park, Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park, Monadnock State Park, Odiorne Point State Park, and new to the lineup, Frost Farm Historic Site.
Participants can embark on self-guided tours through historic sites, spot and identify native wildlife, or discover and experience nature. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served at the end of each hike.
“We are thrilled to be part of this national celebration of state parks and getting people outdoors,” said Brian Wilson, director of the N.H. Division of Parks & Recreation. ”While any day is a good day to take a hike at a New Hampshire State Park, starting out the new year with the collective energy of First Day hikers is really special.”
This is the 12th year New Hampshire state parks have participated in the First Day Hikes program. The program is part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
Registration is required, but same-day registration is not allowed. For more information about each park and registration links, visit www.nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike. Pets are welcome at most locations but must be leashed at all times (see registration page for pet-friendly locations).
