Duffy Monahon’s family members gather near the newly unveiled sign for Duffy’s Woods: daughter Sophie and husband, Hunter Parker, with their children, Willa and Quinlan, and Duffy’s son Duncan Spencer. The group also included members of the Peterborough Select Board and Heritage and Conservation Commissions.

 Annie Card

A group gathered recently to unveil a “Welcome to Duffy’s Woods” sign at Peterborough’s Fremont Conservation Land on Old Jaffrey Road.

Stories were shared about how Duffy Monahon secured a grant from the state’s Land Conservation Investment Program (LCIP) to conserve the 150-acre parcel as that fund was sunsetting in the early 1990s.

Von Mertens is co-chair of the Peterborough Conservation Commission.

