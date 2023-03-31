The N.H. Scottish Music Club will return to Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Formerly known as the Strathspey and Reel Society of New Hampshire, this 20-piece orchestra has a new name and renewed vigor to provide an afternoon of jigs and reels, strathspeys, airs and more, interspersed with informative and entertaining narrative. While fiddles are the most numerous instruments, the group is rounded out with accordions, flutes, guitars, mandolins and more.
The Scottish Music Club meets monthly in Concord, preparing concert sets and bringing in workshop leaders to provide ongoing education in both the knowledge and playing of Scottish music. The organization is open to everyone.
Tickets are $25 ($20 for Monadnock Center members) and are available at monadnockcenter.org or by calling the Center at 603-924-3235. Music in Bass Hall is presented by the Monadnock Center for History and Culture with sponsorship support from Depot Square and Waterhouse.
