This year’s Circus Spectacular, produced by New England Center for Circus Arts, will be held at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Circus Spectacular is an opportunity to see high flying aerialists, acrobats and jugglers, while supporting NECCA’s financial aid student fund and circus programming for all ages.

