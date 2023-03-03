This year’s Circus Spectacular, produced by New England Center for Circus Arts, will be held at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Circus Spectacular is an opportunity to see high flying aerialists, acrobats and jugglers, while supporting NECCA’s financial aid student fund and circus programming for all ages.
Jan Damm of the newly rebooted Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus will be guest ringmaster. Troy Wunderle, a Bellows Falls native and director for Circus Smirkus for 26 years, joins the cast again this year for a zany act. Handbalancer and contortionist Fleeky Flanko will share what he learned from Chinese acrobatic masters, and NECCA grad and cruise ship entertainer Joel Herzfeld performs an LED Cyr Wheel act.
The Circus Spectacular is happening live on the Latchis Theater stage and via live stream. Tickets are $15-$50. To buy tickets, go to www.CircusSchool.org. For more information, call 802-254-9780.
