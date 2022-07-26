The town of Nelson is set to celebrate Old Home Week Aug. 1-6.

First held in 1877, Nelson’s Old Home Week has evolved over the years. It has always been a time where second or third generation folks who had moved away were encouraged to visit, but it also is a great time for residents and people from surrounding towns who appreciate Nelson’s unique qualities.

