The town of Nelson is set to celebrate Old Home Week Aug. 1-6.
First held in 1877, Nelson’s Old Home Week has evolved over the years. It has always been a time where second or third generation folks who had moved away were encouraged to visit, but it also is a great time for residents and people from surrounding towns who appreciate Nelson’s unique qualities.
This year's events will include Carnivaltopia, led by Nelson School’s Cindy Benner, featuring games and prizes. This event is geared toward children ages 4-10, but all are welcome to participate on on the Nelson Common (rain location the Town Hall) on Monday, Aug. 1, 4-5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, there will be a game of capture the flag on the Nelson Town Common at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5, will feature a song circle in the town hall at 7 p.m., led by Owen Hale, Lucius Parshall and others from the Marlborough Pub Sing. People are invited to come and listen, or bring a song to share.
Old Home Day itself kicks off at Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8:30 a.m. with the historic Nelson Marathon, which is a run up Hardy Hill Road and back along the Harrisville Road, approximately 2 miles. Most participants run, some use bicycles, and in years past there was even a unicycle contender.
Morning activities include a book sale, family crafts in the library, flower pounding (the art of transferring a flower image onto paper) in the old library and live music behind the town hall.
At noon, a chicken barbecue will be held on the church lawn with music by the Nelson Town Band, followed by an official welcome and awarding of prizes for the games. Additional activities in the afternoon include a sheep dog demonstration, a waterball fight, a softball game at the newly restored baseball field, behind the town barn, for a game of softball that will be especially tailored for the occasion.
The Old Home Day Contra Dance begins at 7:30 p.m., and will be called by Sandy LaFleur with music from Laurie Indenbaum and Gordon Peery. The dance is free, but donations will be welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.