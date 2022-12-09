The Nelson Congregational Church has announced the recipients of its 2022 Garrett-Larsen Social Justice awards. The Social Justice Fund was created in 2019, with broad community support, to honor former pastor Rev. Dawn Garrett-Larsen at the conclusion of her ministry in Nelson. A total of $3,000 has been awarded for 2022, divided among three local nonprofits:
$2,000 to Project Home, a Keene-based grassroots organization that brings asylum-seeking families and individuals to our communities and places them in host homes. Project Home volunteers offer legal, medical, and educational support to their guests. People often arrive with little more than the clothes on their backs, but are embraced and befriended while they gain legal status.
$500 to Hundred Nights, to support the construction of a new facility on Water Street in Keene. Hundred Nights offers shelter and resources to people in our region who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
$500 to Linda’s Closet, an all-volunteer organization in Keene that assists women in achieving life and career goals by providing work-appropriate clothing.
The church has invited each organization to report back to the congregation on their work to extend social justice.
All of the grants are given with no restrictions.
For more information about Nelson Congregational Church, go to nelsonchurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.