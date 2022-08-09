Tim Murphy, executive director of Southwest Region Planning Commission, has joined the board of directors of the Monadnock United Way (MUW) in March, according to a news release. He will serve on MUW’s Impact and Evaluation Committee.

“We are honored to have someone with Tim’s background on our board,” said MUW President Liz LaRose. “He has a wealth of knowledge to share from his planning work and has shown a deep commitment to the region through his non-profit board service.”

