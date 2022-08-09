Tim Murphy, executive director of Southwest Region Planning Commission, has joined the board of directors of the Monadnock United Way (MUW) in March, according to a news release. He will serve on MUW’s Impact and Evaluation Committee.
“We are honored to have someone with Tim’s background on our board,” said MUW President Liz LaRose. “He has a wealth of knowledge to share from his planning work and has shown a deep commitment to the region through his non-profit board service.”
Murphy holds a master’s degree in geography with a concentration in city and regional planning from Eastern Michigan University. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in interdisciplinary studies focused in geography, environmental sciences and sociology.
He has served on a number of local and state boards. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber (past chair), the Leadership Council for a Healthy Monadnock (past chair), and the N.H. Association of Regional Planning Commissions. Other boards on which he has served include the N.H. Public-Private Partnership Infrastructure Oversight Commission, N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (past vice chair), Keene Downtown Housing Corporation (past chair), Monadnock Conservancy, Salvation Army, Keene Day Care Center, Monadnock Connect and Leadership Monadnock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.