To help keep Mount Monadnock safe and welcoming for hikers, the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests and New Hampshire State Parks will be hosting the 17th Annual Monadnock Trails Week, July 13-July 17, 2023. Trail improvement projects are planned all over the mountain in this weeklong event.
The Forest Society is the majority landowner of Mount Monadnock, holding more than 4,500 acres in the public interest. Forest Society-owned lands on Mount Monadnock are leased to N.H. State Parks and together the organizations manage the park for the thousands of visitors that seek its year-round recreational opportunities.
Last year volunteers, Forest Society staff, and N.H. State Parks personnel logged 886 hours over the course of the week, improving the trails and experience for all that hike Mount Monadnock. This year volunteers will be able to work on a variety of trail maintenance projects on Mount Monadnock and Gap Mountains, led by experienced and professional trail workers. Projects will range from basic maintenance to building trail structures from rock or wood.
Depending on volunteer interest, Monadnock Trails Week will host affinity crews (such as women, and LGBTQIA+ or youth crews) to help foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for people to get involved with trail work.
No trail work experience is necessary; conservation professionals will lead groups to complete different projects. Tools and safety gear provided. Children 13-15 are welcome to participate with an adult guardian/supervisor; 16–17-year-olds must get signed parental permission form/waiver. People can participate for one or all days of the event; days run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. To sign up visit https://forestsociety.org/monadnock-trails-week. For more information or questions, contact Laurel Swope-Brush at lswopebrush@forestsociety.org.
