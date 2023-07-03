To help keep Mount Monadnock safe and welcoming for hikers, the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests and New Hampshire State Parks will be hosting the 17th Annual Monadnock Trails Week, July 13-July 17, 2023. Trail improvement projects are planned all over the mountain in this weeklong event.

The Forest Society is the majority landowner of Mount Monadnock, holding more than 4,500 acres in the public interest. Forest Society-owned lands on Mount Monadnock are leased to N.H. State Parks and together the organizations manage the park for the thousands of visitors that seek its year-round recreational opportunities.

