To help keep Mount Monadnock safe and welcoming for hikers, the Forest Society and N.H. State Parks will be hosting the 16th Annual Monadnock Trails Week July 22-July 26. Trail improvement projects are planned all over the mountain in this weeklong event, as well as events and gatherings at local restaurants and businesses in the communities around Mt. Monadnock.
“Monadnock Trails Week is not just about getting out on the trails for maintenance projects. It’s about celebrating a mountain that has been a gathering spot and symbol of the surrounding community for centuries,” Andy Crowley, stewardship projects manager for the Forest Society, said in a news release. “If you have not volunteered for trail maintenance yet or come out to join us at one of our gatherings, come out and give it a try. You will leave dirty, tired, satisfied, and with a new appreciation of every step you take on a trail, as well as learn about some great local businesses, and even make a new friend or two.”
Forest Society and N.H. State Parks staff, along with other experienced trail work leaders, will guide volunteers in multiple projects throughout the course of the week, including work on the White Arrow Trail, Marlboro Trail, Gap Mountain trails, as well as various trailhead improvement projects.
No trail work experience is necessary to volunteer; conservation professionals will lead groups to complete different projects. Tools and safety gear will be provided. Children 13-15 are welcome to join with an adult guardian/supervisor; youth age 16–17 must get a signed parental permission form/waiver. Days run from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m., depending on the project. To sign up visit https://forestsociety.org/event/monadnock-trails-week-2022.
After the first day, a kickoff party will be held at Post & Beam Brewery in Peterborough. Other non-trail work related events are planned throughout the week and participants in all events and volunteer days will be entered to win prizes provided by Monadnock area community sponsors. For a full list of events, go to https://forestsociety.org/event/monadnock-trails-week-2022.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is a non-profit land trust and forestry organization; it is the majority landowner of Mount Monadnock, holding more than 4,500 acres in the public interest.
