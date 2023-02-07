The Monadnock Sustainability Hub will host a free energy savings webinar for residential landlords in all area towns on Monday, Feb. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The information shared is intended to help owners of 1-4 unit rental housing as well as landlords with larger multis. The event starts with a NHSaves Button Up Workshop modified to be pertinent to landlords. Andy Duncan, HEP energy auditor and NHSaves speaker, will cover building science, examples of weatherization measures, and details about the energy efficiency programs offered by NH utilities for energy audits, weatherization services, and appliance rebates.
Special guest Josh Elliott, N.H. Department of Energy Director, Division of Policy and Programs, will give a preview of landlord-applicable funding that will become available later in 2023 through the Inflation Reduction Act. Gordon Tuttle, NHSaves Eversource representative and energy efficiency consultant, will be available in a question and answer session. Attendees will be eligible for walk-throughs by BPI-certified building auditor Bob Eldredge to identify opportunities for energy savings.
NHSaves is coordinated by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative. The webinar is provided by the N.H. Department of Energy, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, Unitil and NHEC with major support from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund.
