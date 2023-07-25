The Monadnock Summer Lyceum program on Sunday, July 30, will feature JerriAnne Boggis, Executive Director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the former Director of the Diversity Program and Community Outreach. She will share stories of Black people who contributed to Granite State history in her talk “Out of the Shadows”: Remembering New Hampshire’s Black Past.”

The lecture which starts at 11:00 at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St.

