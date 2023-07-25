The Monadnock Summer Lyceum program on Sunday, July 30, will feature JerriAnne Boggis, Executive Director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the former Director of the Diversity Program and Community Outreach. She will share stories of Black people who contributed to Granite State history in her talk “Out of the Shadows”: Remembering New Hampshire’s Black Past.”
The lecture which starts at 11:00 at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St.
Originally from Jamaica, Boggis eventually settled in Milford, where she learned of a former Milford resident, Harriet Wilson, who was one of the first North American Black authors to publish a novel. Her story became the catalyst for the nonprofit Harriet Wilson Project. Eventually a statue honoring Wilson was erected at Milford’s Bicentennial Park.
Now retired, Boggis’ passion for teaching New Hampshire’s Black history continues as she still contributes to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. The Black Heritage Trail honors Black baseball greats Roy Campanella and Don Newcomb who played in Nashua in the 1940’s as well as Wentworth Cheswell, the first black person voted into public office. Other New Hampshire cities have also celebrated Black history in our State. In Portsmouth, the Black Heritage Trail dedicated a marker to Black ventriloquist and magician Richard Potter.
Nearby in Hancock a marker will soon honor the Due family and Jack, a once-enslaved African who lived in Hancock in the late 1700s and early 1800s after gaining his freedom. The Due family, identified in early censuses as free people of color, endured many issues with the Church of Christ in Hancock around the same time.
