Monadnock Peer Support (MPS) in Keene will host a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 11, from 4-6 p.m. at 24 Vernon St. The event is being held to celebrate the addition of three bedrooms for MPS’s Step-Up, Step-Down program (SUSD). The program is part of New Hampshire’s 10-year mental health plan.
Step-Up Step-Down is a peer driven voluntary 30–90-day mental health residential program; its mission is to create an environment that will facilitate hope-based recovery, and increase mental, physical and emotional well-being for those who participate. Step-Up Step-Down is free to everyone. Free transportation services are also made available.
The Monadnock Peer Support Agency is dedicated to providing a safe, supportive and empowering environment for individuals facing mental health challenges in our community. We strive to promote recovery through peer-to-peer support, education and advocacy. Our mission is to foster hope, reduce isolation and encourage self-determination on the journey towards resilience and improved quality of life.
