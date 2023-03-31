Monadnock Peer Support (MPS) in Keene will host a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 11, from 4-6 p.m. at 24 Vernon St. The event is being held to celebrate the addition of three bedrooms for MPS’s Step-Up, Step-Down program (SUSD). The program is part of New Hampshire’s 10-year mental health plan.

Step-Up Step-Down is a peer driven voluntary 30–90-day mental health residential program; its mission is to create an environment that will facilitate hope-based recovery, and increase mental, physical and emotional well-being for those who participate. Step-Up Step-Down is free to everyone. Free transportation services are also made available.

