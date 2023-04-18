Monadnock Peer Support will host its first Floating Lantern Festival for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday, May 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
The community is invited to join them in honoring friends and family who struggle with mental illness, suicidal ideation and addiction and work toward breaking the stigma surrounding those issues.
“One in five people struggle with mental illness every year and yet, hardly anyone talks about it,” Melissa Callender, Marketing Director at Monadnock Peer Support, said in a news release. “At Monadnock Peer Support we want to help break the stigma so everyone feels safe to talk about and work on healing those issues. We not only create this culture inside our center but are also working towards promoting this culture well outside our doors. It is going to be so moving to see folks come together in one place with the same goal, and have a visual of just how much mental health touches us all.”
The group will decorate, light and float lanterns at dusk. The family friendly event, which is free to attend, will also feature music and dancing. Bring a picnic supper, chair and/or a blanket and a flashlight. Lanterns are available by donation: the suggested donation is $15 per lantern on the day of the event or $10 prior to the event.
