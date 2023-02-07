Monadnock Peer Support Agency has appointed five new directors: Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, Kevin Tighe, Devan Blake and Jennifer Friedman.

“The Directors and I are proud to welcome these five incredible leaders as our new colleagues on the Monadnock Peer Support Board of Directors,” Tara Abbott, MPS’s Board Chair, said in a news release. “These individuals will add tremendous value to the organization with their knowledge, expertise, and passion for our mission.”

