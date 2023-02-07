Monadnock Peer Support Agency has appointed five new directors: Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, Kevin Tighe, Devan Blake and Jennifer Friedman.
“The Directors and I are proud to welcome these five incredible leaders as our new colleagues on the Monadnock Peer Support Board of Directors,” Tara Abbott, MPS’s Board Chair, said in a news release. “These individuals will add tremendous value to the organization with their knowledge, expertise, and passion for our mission.”
Farquhar has more than 30 years of public safety and emergency management experience. He was promoted to serve as Keene’s fire chief on April 1, 2022.
Rivera is a retired Keene Police lieutenant and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Reserve. He is serving his sixth term as sheriff of Cheshire County, first elected in 2012.
Kevin Tighe joins us with his lived experience of homelessness, mental health, addiction, and recovery.
Tighe is the co-director of the Mountain View Retreat, formally known as the Fitzwilliam Inn, located in Fitzwilliam. He is committed to challenging the stigmas surrounding mental health, illness and addiction.
Blake is an expert in cultivating relationships, making connections, marketing, fundraising and more.
Friedman is a retired librarian who moved to Keene in 2021. She is focuses on community and compassion.
“We are working hard to change the face of mental health in our region and to de-stigmatize the negative experience of struggling. As we work toward becoming a trauma-informed community, these individuals are in a position to help educate and share our mission” Christine Allen, the Executive Director of Monadnock Peer Support Agency, said in the news release.
