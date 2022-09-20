The Monadnock International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 10th annual festival, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6.
This year’s event follows a hybrid format. Audiences can attend in-person screenings at the Showroom, a Colonial Performing Arts Center venue in Keene, from Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, filmgoers can also enjoy virtual in-home screenings via the festival’s streaming platform. The full in-person and online schedule is available at www.moniff.org.
“We are very excited that many filmmakers will attend MONIFF this year,” Deirdre Fitzgerald, chair of the MONIFF board of directors, said in a news release. “It’s a great way to celebrate our 10th anniversary. Local stories will be a major highlight of the festival, and filmgoers will delight in the eight post-screening discussions/Q&As taking place at the Showroom.”
This year’s program includes more than 35 feature films and 30 shorts and showcases cinema from countries including France, Denmark, Taiwan, United Kingdom, India, Ukraine, Senegal, the United States and Ireland. The Showroom in Keene will host 13 titles and three shorts blocks, with several films featuring the talent of New Hampshire and regional filmmakers.
Additional activities include a Saturday night after-party at Fireworks Restaurant and free, open-to-the-public, hour-long, family friendly shorts block for ages 7 and up on Sunday morning.
