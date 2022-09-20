The Monadnock International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 10th annual festival, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6.

This year’s event follows a hybrid format. Audiences can attend in-person screenings at the Showroom, a Colonial Performing Arts Center venue in Keene, from Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, filmgoers can also enjoy virtual in-home screenings via the festival’s streaming platform. The full in-person and online schedule is available at www.moniff.org.

