Monadnock Humane Society is participating in a special Clear The Shelters life-saving pet airlift mission transporting approximately 250 shelter cats and dogs on Wednesday to celebrate the return of the annual pet adoption and donation campaign, which begins today.
Monadnock Humane Society will receive pets as part of the mission, which will arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around noon.
The Clear The Shelters airlift — part of Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights program and funded by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Animal Rescue Site — will feature cats and dogs from overpopulated shelters in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana, including harder-to-place or vulnerable pets, like dogs with asymptomatic heartworm, homeless cats and large dogs. The pets will be flown from Florida to New Jersey and New Hampshire and received by several shelters, which will provide any needed medical care and place the pets for adoption.
As part of NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. This year’s campaign will again feature online donations to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.
Since its 2015 inception, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.
