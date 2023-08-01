Monadnock Humane Society is participating in a special Clear The Shelters life-saving pet airlift mission transporting approximately 250 shelter cats and dogs on Wednesday to celebrate the return of the annual pet adoption and donation campaign, which begins today.

Monadnock Humane Society will receive pets as part of the mission, which will arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around noon.

