Monadnock Grows Together, a free local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, information and support, will host a free free five-part spring workshop series
Schedule:
March 18: Successful Seed Starting, 1-2 p.m., Keene Public Library, Heberton Hall. Learn tips to successfully grow chemical-free vegetable starts with Keene Public Library kits or with your supplies.
April 18: BCS Tractor Training, 9 a.m.-noon, Cheshire County Farm, River Road, Westmoreland. Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) expanded its fleet of farm rental equipment with the purchase of a walk-behind BCS Tractor to support local gardeners, homesteaders, small farms and high tunnel operations.
April 19: Know Your Garden Tools, 4-5 p.m., Keene Public Library Huntress Auditorium and on Zoom. Learn how to select, use, and maintain garden tools and also learn how to save money by borrowing tools from the Keene Public Library.
April 22: Cover Cropping, 1-2:30 p.m., Antioch University New England, 40 Avon St., Keene. UNH Extension specialist Carl Majewski will sharing his experience with cover crops.
May 20: Easing Your Gardening, 1-2 p.m., Healthy Home Habitats’ demonstration gardens, 25 Beech St., Keene. Discover straightforward methods to make your first or next season of growing vegetables easier and more joyful.
