The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program on Sept. 1.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program gives shoppers a chance to donate their change at checkout to support local community organizations and initiatives.
The NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program provides New Hampshire community members with limited incomes discounted Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, also known as farm shares. The program benefits children, families, and seniors by connecting individuals with low incomes to certified organic farms, providing a season’s worth of local farm-fresh products at a reduced cost.
“We believe that everyone has a right to nutritious, healthy food,” Nikki Kolb, NOFA-NH Operations Director, said. “We’re proud to support New Hampshire’s organic farmers by making high-quality local food accessible to community members in need. Funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op are critical to support NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program.”
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 24 certified organic farms to provide over 735 NH community members in need with 230 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the region included Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole and Winter Street Farm in Claremont. Information: nofanh.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.