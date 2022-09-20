In August, The Monadnock Food Co-op launched a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit Food Connects. Co-op shoppers donated a total of $4,893.60 to fuel Food Connects programs.
Funds raised will support Food Connects’ Farm to School program and their work in the Monadnock Region. This will take shape in specific Farm to School-related professional development for school professionals, grant support for schools and Farm to School print materials, including Harvest of the Month calendars, posters, cookbooks and signage to help bolster and promote their initiatives.
“This work, in partnership with Stonewall Farm and the Cornucopia Project, will help the Monadnock Farm to School network thrive and create a new generation of mindful food consumers,” said Richard Berkfield, executive director and founder of Food Connects.
Food Connects has worked with the co-op since 2014, originally under the name Monadnock Menus. This partnership continues to enable Food Connects to grow in the Monadnock Region, alongside other vital partners like Stonewall Farm and the Cheshire County Conservation District.
“The co-op has been our anchor in New Hampshire since the beginning of Monadnock Menus,” said Alex McCullough, Food Connects Food Hub general manager. “They have an incredible level of energy and passion for local food and for serving their local community.”
Food Connects has sold more than $675,000 in local products to southwestern New Hampshire businesses and institutions since 2014, keeping all of those dollars within the community and with the help of the co-op, they hope to increase that number significantly over the next few years.
“The mission of Food Connects aligns so well with Monadnock Food Co-op’s goal to support a healthy, sustainable food system,” said Jen Risley, Monadnock Food Co-op community coordinator. “We’re so pleased to support Food Connects through our Round It Up program.”
