In August, The Monadnock Food Co-op launched a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit Food Connects. Co-op shoppers donated a total of $4,893.60 to fuel Food Connects programs.

Funds raised will support Food Connects’ Farm to School program and their work in the Monadnock Region. This will take shape in specific Farm to School-related professional development for school professionals, grant support for schools and Farm to School print materials, including Harvest of the Month calendars, posters, cookbooks and signage to help bolster and promote their initiatives.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.