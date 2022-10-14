Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene collectively donated $4,401.74 to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected these donations during their month-long “Round It Up” donation drive in September. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change to NOFA-NH.
“Funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op are critical to ensuring that children, families, seniors, and other low-income individuals across the state can receive a season’s worth of farm-fresh, organic produce through NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program,” Nikki Kolb, NOFA-NH Operations Director, said in a news release. “We are proud to support New Hampshire organic farmers by making high-quality local food accessible to community members in need and are grateful to the Monadnock Food Co-op and their customers for their contributions to this important community program.”
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 15 certified organic farms to provide over 535 low-income NH residents with 167 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the Monadnock Region have included Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, Picadilly Farm in Winchester, and Stonewall Farm in Keene.
During the co-op’s August donation drive, customers donated $4,893.60 to Food Connects, an entrepreneurial nonprofit organization that delivers locally produced food as well as educational and consulting services aimed at transforming local food systems.
