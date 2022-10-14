Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene collectively donated $4,401.74 to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected these donations during their month-long “Round It Up” donation drive in September. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change to NOFA-NH.

“Funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op are critical to ensuring that children, families, seniors, and other low-income individuals across the state can receive a season’s worth of farm-fresh, organic produce through NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program,” Nikki Kolb, NOFA-NH Operations Director, said in a news release. “We are proud to support New Hampshire organic farmers by making high-quality local food accessible to community members in need and are grateful to the Monadnock Food Co-op and their customers for their contributions to this important community program.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.