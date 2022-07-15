The Monadnock Food Co-op and ReVision Energy will host a Monadnock Solar Celebration on Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrating the co-op’s commitment to solar power with a solar celebration.
The celebration will begin with a free Solar 101 session, hosted by ReVision Energy, the co-op’s partner for solar. At this in-person outdoor session, ReVision Energy will give an overview of how solar energy works and discuss how people can rapidly lower their electric bill and carbon footprint by switching to solar energy.
That session will be followed by a short speaking program, including ReVision Energy co-owner David Webb, members of the city of Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee, Clean Energy Keene and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub. Following the speaker program will be a ribbon cutting and light refreshments provided by ReVision Energy and the co-op’s prepared foods department.
The Monadnock Food Co-op has added 17.2 kW to its existing 43.36 kW rooftop solar array. In total, the co-op’s solar system is estimated to generate 71,412 kWh of solar electricity — the equivalent to brewing over 3 million cups of coffee, cooking 59,510 pizzas, or offsetting 81,259 pounds of carbon annually. Brentwood-based ReVision Energy designed the recent 40-panel addition.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is a community-owned food store offering a diverse selection of local, organic, and natural foods to the Monadnock Region. The co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. www.monadnockfood.coop.
