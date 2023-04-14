The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The co-op will host several days of festivities culminating in the annual Monadnock Region Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 4 p.m.

Throughout the celebration, the co-op will offer tastings and samplings from local partners, including Saxy Chef, Grafton Village Cheese, Fogbuster Coffee, Walpole Valley Farms, Real Pickles and more.

