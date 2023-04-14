The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The co-op will host several days of festivities culminating in the annual Monadnock Region Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 4 p.m.
Throughout the celebration, the co-op will offer tastings and samplings from local partners, including Saxy Chef, Grafton Village Cheese, Fogbuster Coffee, Walpole Valley Farms, Real Pickles and more.
Each day will feature a different raffle, along with incentives and celebrations for staff, member-owners and the community.
“It’s an exciting milestone to be celebrating ten years,” Co-op General Manager Michael Faber said in an email. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and thankful for our shoppers, staff, vendors, and our wider community’s participation. I look forward to seeing what the next ten years bring.”
The annual Monadnock Region Earth Festival will be the grand finale of the co-op’s festivities. The event will feature a vendor fair, food demonstrations, samplings, a local food barbecue hosted by the co-op’s prepared foods staff, plus live music and many other activities.
For the full schedule, go to monadnockfood.coop/events. For questions, contact Megan Lafaso Hercher, Marketing Manager, at marketing@monadnockfood.coop or 603-283-5401.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court.
