This month, Monadnock Food Co-op is joining the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eats Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers, fishers, and food producers.
“We want to inspire community members to eat more locally grown, raised, and made foods,” Jen Risley, AMIBA’s Shop Indie Local coordinator, said in a news release. “We urge them to meet the farmers, growers, and chefs behind their food, support diversity in their food system, and learn new skills to keep them eating locally throughout the year.”
As part of the Eat Local Month festivities, The Monadnock Food Co-op is hosting and promoting the following events throughout the month:
A round it up donation drive to benefit Food Connects. The Co-op’s round it up program allows shoppers to donate their change to local community organizations. Funds raised will support Food Connects’ Farm to School program and their work in the Monadnock Region.
The Live Free and Eat Local Challenge hosted by The New Hampshire Food Alliance challenges eaters across the Granite State to eat at or from five different New Hampshire farms or food businesses in August. For details, go to nheatslocal.com.
NH Eats Local BINGO, hosted by the Monadnock Food Co-op, invites its shoppers and community to rally together for the entire month of August to celebrate NH Eats Local Month. Details at monadnockfood.coop/co-op-updates/nh-eats-local-month-bingo.
The 2022 Monadnock Farm Tour, hosted by the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition and the Co-op, takes place on Aug. 20 from noon-5 p.m. Ten area farms will open their barns, pastures, hoop houses, kitchens, and puddling plant for the community. Information: monadnockfood.coop/event/2022-monadnock-farm-tour.
For more events, go to monadnockfood.coop/co-op-updates/nheatslocal. For more information about NH Eats Local, go to nheatslocal.org.
