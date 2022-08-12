This month, Monadnock Food Co-op is joining the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eats Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers, fishers, and food producers.

“We want to inspire community members to eat more locally grown, raised, and made foods,” Jen Risley, AMIBA’s Shop Indie Local coordinator, said in a news release. “We urge them to meet the farmers, growers, and chefs behind their food, support diversity in their food system, and learn new skills to keep them eating locally throughout the year.”

