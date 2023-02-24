The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has announced its 2023 Round It Up Donation Drive partners. The co-op’s Round It Up donation program allows shoppers to impact the community by rounding up their change to support local nonprofits and initiatives. Last year, shoppers contributed more than $62,000 to nine nonprofits and community initiatives.
2023 Monadnock Round It Up partner schedule:
January-February: Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund
March: Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition
April: Southwest Community Services
May: Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund
June: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Focus
June 3-9: American Independent Business Alliance
June 10-16: The Daily Good
June 17-23: Keene Pride
June 24-30: Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Coalition
July: Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund
August: Food Connects
September: NOFA-NH
October: Co-op Community Fund
November: Cornucopia Project
December: The Community Kitchen
More details are available at monadnockfood.coop/community/#round-it-up.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is a community-owned food store offering a diverse selection of local, organic, and natural foods to the Monadnock Region. The co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court.
