We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The Monadnock Conservancy will offer a backroads and rail trail bike tour on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In case of rain, the tour will be held Sunday.
The group will meet at the Chamberlain Conservation Area/Sip Pond Trailhead in Fitzwilliam.
The challenging, approximately 20-mile bike tour will include hills and the south end of the Cheshire Rail Trail. Along the way the group will learn about planned improvements to the rail trail, the history of Sip Pond and the railroad in Fitzwilliam, and efforts by the Monadnock Conservancy to protect the surrounding land.
A hybrid, mountain, or gravel style bikes with wide tires (width of at least 32 mm or 1-1/4 inches) is required. Bring snacks, water and bike tools to be able to change a flat tire. Extra water and snacks will be available at a midway rest stop.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at www.monadnockconservancy.org. Visit the website for information on bike requirements and what to bring.