The Monadnock Conservancy will hold an event called Stories About This Place at Cohen Hall in the Keene Public Library on Friday, March 31. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free, in-person, and open to the public.
Now in its ninth year, Stories About This Place spotlights local luminaries who share personal stories about living and working in the Monadnock Region. This year will also feature the music of local pianist, Ben Cosgrove.
This year’s storytellers are: Chief and Elder Paul (Gwilawato) Bunnell (Chief Ko’asek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation, tribal genealogist), Mary Ann Kristiansen (executive director, Hannah Grimes Center), Alan Rumrill (executive director, Historical Society of Cheshire County), Lila Thorne (director of development, Northern Forest Center) and Kim Peavey (Hillside Springs Farm).
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
