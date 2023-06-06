2023 EMS Award Photo

Left to right: Donna Infante, RN, MCH’s Emergency Department Director; Lauren Morton, PA, Emergency Department Physician Assistant; New Ipswich Fire Chief Meredith Lund; Dr. Eric Lasky, MD, MCH’s EMS Director; Michael Greenough, MCH’s EMS Coordinator.

 Courtesy

On Thursday, May 25, Monadnock Community Hospital recognized the region’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in celebration of National EMS Week, which was May 21-27.

Providers from Antrim Fire and Ambulance, Dublin Fire Department, Francestown Fire Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Hancock Fire Department, Jaffrey Fire Department, Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, New Ipswich Fire Department, Peterborough Fire and Rescue, Rindge Fire Department, Souhegan Valley Ambulance and Temple Fire Department attended the evening’s event at the Monadnock Country Club, where they were honored as vital members of the community. Doctors, physician assistants, and nurses from the MCH Emergency Department were there as well to celebrate their colleagues and friends.

