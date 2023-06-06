Left to right: Donna Infante, RN, MCH’s Emergency Department Director; Lauren Morton, PA, Emergency Department Physician Assistant; New Ipswich Fire Chief Meredith Lund; Dr. Eric Lasky, MD, MCH’s EMS Director; Michael Greenough, MCH’s EMS Coordinator.
On Thursday, May 25, Monadnock Community Hospital recognized the region’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in celebration of National EMS Week, which was May 21-27.
Providers from Antrim Fire and Ambulance, Dublin Fire Department, Francestown Fire Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Hancock Fire Department, Jaffrey Fire Department, Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, New Ipswich Fire Department, Peterborough Fire and Rescue, Rindge Fire Department, Souhegan Valley Ambulance and Temple Fire Department attended the evening’s event at the Monadnock Country Club, where they were honored as vital members of the community. Doctors, physician assistants, and nurses from the MCH Emergency Department were there as well to celebrate their colleagues and friends.
Cyndee McGuire, president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital, recognized all of the hard work the local EMS providers do every day. She quoted Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood by saying, “Fred Rogers is famous for his advice, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ I look out tonight at a sea of helpers. You are often first on the scene to care for people in their greatest time of need. The dedication you have for our neighbors and loved ones is incredibly admirable and we are lucky to have you all as a part of our MCH Family and our community.”
Lauren Morton, Physician Assistant, and a leader in the MCH Emergency Room, thanked everyone for their tireless efforts and for continually giving so much of themselves to help the lives of others. She then presented the 2023 EMS Lifetime Achievement Award to New Ipswich Fire Department’s Chief Meredith Lund.
Chief Lund, who is soon retiring after over 30 years of service to our community, moved up the ranks in this male dominated profession. She started her career with Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service and later became the first female on the New Ipswich Fire Department team. In 2016 she was voted in as the chief, becoming one of only four female fire chiefs in the state and the first in New Ipswich. Chief Lund presented an inspiring acceptance speech with a brief overview of her career. She shared that she is retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren and to travel the country as she continues her work fighting wildfires. She thanked all of her colleagues and friends in the room, some of whom she taught when she was an instructor with the NH Fire Academy & EMS, while others she began her training with in the early 1990s and has been friends with ever since.
The Annual EMS Recognition event was the first one held since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.