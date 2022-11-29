Monadnock Chorus

Monadnock Chorus Artistic Director Morgan Bothwell directs a recent rehearsal. Bothwell is set to direct his first Monadnock Chorus concert in December.

 Courtesy

The Monadnock Chorus of Peterborough will present “Hope Illuminated,” a concert of choral works from living composers, on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Peterborough Town House. Both concerts start at 4 p.m.

The music includes recently created pieces by Eric Whitacre, Elaine Hagenberg and Jake Runestad, among others. The chorus will be accompanied by a 12-piece professional orchestra. Tickets are $25 (free for students) and can be purchased at www.monadnockchorus.org.

