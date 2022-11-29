The Monadnock Chorus of Peterborough will present “Hope Illuminated,” a concert of choral works from living composers, on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Peterborough Town House. Both concerts start at 4 p.m.
The music includes recently created pieces by Eric Whitacre, Elaine Hagenberg and Jake Runestad, among others. The chorus will be accompanied by a 12-piece professional orchestra. Tickets are $25 (free for students) and can be purchased at www.monadnockchorus.org.
The concert marks Artistic Director Morgan Bothwell’s first time leading the chorus. Bothwell was named as artistic director in August and has been working with the group’s singers throughout the fall. Bothwell, currently teaching and conducting at both Keene State University and Franklin Pierce University, has ties to the Monadnock Region and brings years of vocal performance experience to his role. “My family has lived in Keene for many years and I have long been a fan of the Monadnock Chorus,” Bothwell said. “The chorus brings so much to the region — high quality music and culture, of course, but also a connection with other lovers of wonderful music making.”
Chorus participation is open to all singers regardless of experience with new members welcomed in January and September. For more information about the December concerts or about joining the chorus, visit www.monadnockchorus.org.
