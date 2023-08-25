MoCo Arts, a nonprofit arts education center in Keene, has announced its fall class lineup and show season for 2023-2024.

MoCo Arts is introducing several new classes this fall alongside its already jam-packed dance and theatre schedule, catering to diverse interests and ages. MoCo offers classes in hip hop, jazz, ballet, modern, tap, classes in musical theatre, straight plays, theatre workshops and, for its youngest students, introductory dance and theatre classes.

