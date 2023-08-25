MoCo Arts, a nonprofit arts education center in Keene, has announced its fall class lineup and show season for 2023-2024.
MoCo Arts is introducing several new classes this fall alongside its already jam-packed dance and theatre schedule, catering to diverse interests and ages. MoCo offers classes in hip hop, jazz, ballet, modern, tap, classes in musical theatre, straight plays, theatre workshops and, for its youngest students, introductory dance and theatre classes.
MoCo Arts is continuing the beloved Babies Boogie Too class, specifically designed for its youngest dancers (ages 6 months to 18 months). For MoCo’s adult (18+) dancers, tap, hip hop/jazz and ballet are available for all skill levels.
The new theatre games class is tailored for elementary-aged students and adult improv is for students ages 18 and older.
The upcoming fall show season includes:
“Winnie the Pooh Kids”: An elementary school musical theater production on Dec. 3.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: A middle school musical theater production on Dec. 10.
“Moriarty’s Daughters”: A middle school play production on Nov. 19.
“The Nutcracker”: A classic holiday tale performed by MoCo’s School of Dance on Dec. 15, 16 and 17.
“The Prom: School Edition”: A high school musical theater production on Jan. 20 and 21.
“Radium Girls”: A high school play production on Jan. 7.
“Curious George”: A Storytime Theatre production for MoCo’s youngest performers on Jan. 14.
Registration for fall classes is now open. To sign up for classes or learn more about MoCo’s offerings, call 603-357-2100, email info@moco.org, or visit MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury St., Keene. To learn more online, visit moco.org.
MoCo Arts will host an open house on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Families can visit MoCo, tour its facility and take a short intro dance or theatre class. Snacks and drinks will be provided. To see a schedule of activities, go to moco.org.
