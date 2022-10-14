The 2018 Lights. Camera. KEENE! performance of “Birds” featured community members dressed as local bird mascots from Keene Middle School, Keene State College, Keene High School, The Swampbats and The Keene Lions Club.
MoCo Arts in Keene is set to hold its signature fundraising gala, Lights. Camera. KEENE!, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature entertaining live performances in MoCo’s Founder’s Theatre starring local business and community leaders.
This year’s cast includes Keene Swamp Bats President Kevin Watterson, Frisky Cow Gelato Owner Linda Rubin, Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities President and Let It Slide Grand Champion Jay Hayston, Savings Bank of Walpole Mortgage Loan Officer Sarah Rosley, and Keene Mayor George Hansel.
The theme of this year’s event is game shows; guests can attend dressed as their favorite host or game and play cash games for a chance to win prizes.
Proceeds from the event benefit MoCo’s $79,000 annual tuition assistance program for families in need, and inclusive, year-round arts education for students of all abilities, ages 18 months through 18+ years.
Tickets to the in-person live event, which is for ages 21 and up, are $75 and include two drink vouchers, hors d’oeuvres and desserts from CC&Ds Kitchen Market and a live auction. To reserve a seat, call 603-357-2100.
Tickets to view the show virtually are $45 per household and include red-carpet interviews, a livestream of the performance and participation in both the Send-a-Kid and live auctions. Purchase livestream tickets online at bit.ly/STREAMLightsCameraKeene2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.