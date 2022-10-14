20221014-MAG-moco arts

The 2018 Lights. Camera. KEENE! performance of “Birds” featured community members dressed as local bird mascots from Keene Middle School, Keene State College, Keene High School, The Swampbats and The Keene Lions Club.

MoCo Arts in Keene is set to hold its signature fundraising gala, Lights. Camera. KEENE!, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature entertaining live performances in MoCo’s Founder’s Theatre starring local business and community leaders.

This year’s cast includes Keene Swamp Bats President Kevin Watterson, Frisky Cow Gelato Owner Linda Rubin, Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities President and Let It Slide Grand Champion Jay Hayston, Savings Bank of Walpole Mortgage Loan Officer Sarah Rosley, and Keene Mayor George Hansel.

