SWANZEY — Monadnock Humane Society’s 34th annual Walk for Animals fundraiser will be held at Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walk for Animals registration is free and features a Vendor Village with over 20 local and national businesses selling goods for people and pets. There will be a raffle, dog activities, food and a beer tent, where the winners of the first annual Rescue Brew Beer Label contest will be announced.
Gates open at 9 a.m., the walk starts at 10 and festivities continue through 2 p.m.
The Walk for Animals is a crowdfunding event. In the weeks leading up to the walk, animal lovers in the community ask family, friends, coworkers, colleagues — everyone they know — to sponsor them. Money raised goes toward the care of the homeless animals of our community. Although registration is free this year, we do ask attendees to each aim to raise $50, which will award them a complementary event T-shirt.
Once you’ve registered, you can begin to fundraise online at www.mhswalkforanimals.com or download and print a walk sponsor form from the site. If you can’t participate but would like to support the Walk for Animals, visit www.mhswalkforanimals.com to make a donation.
Proceeds from Walk for Animals make it possible for the Monadnock Humane Society to provide pets in need with safe shelter, medical care, rescue and rehabilitation, boarding and daycare, training services, a pet food pantry, Animal Safety Net program and, most importantly, forever homes.