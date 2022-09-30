MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center will recognize 12 community members and organizations for outstanding support of survivors of domestic and sexual violence at its annual meeting and awards night on Monday. This year, the event will be held in person from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Delegation Room at Cheshire County Hall, 12 Court St., Keene.
This year’s award winners are Deputy Matthew Sands, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department; Detective Lieutenant Melissa Evans, Hinsdale Police Department; Monadnock Regional School District; Surry Village Charter School; Becky Kohler, Chesterfield School; Kristina Wentzell, Fine Art/Catbird Flower Farm; Linda Harris, Shelter From The Storm; Lynne Samuelson; RSVP Volunteer Center; Polyonics; Jeff Maher, Keene State College.
The award categories are Partners in Justice, Partner in Prevention, Partners in Education, Above & Beyond Business Partner, Outstanding Volunteer, Doug Austin White Ribbon Award, Outstanding Holiday Families Sponsor, Outstanding Volunteer Group, and Above & Beyond Community Partners. The award winners are nominated by MCVP advocates and are voted on by the entire team. During the event, attendees will hear from advocates and board members as they share what these community members are doing to stop and prevent violence in our community, in addition to crisis intervention and prevention education updates. This event is free and open to the public.
