MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center will celebrate 45 years of operation on Friday, May 19, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. During the celebration, called “Bling in the Spring,” MCVP will recognize the hard work of advocates and educators and pledge another 45 years working to end violence in the Monadnock Region.
Since 2018, when MCVP celebrated 40 years, MCVP has worked with 4,479 survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and sex trafficking.
This year’s event also recognizes the achievement of longtime Executive Director Robin Christopherson, who is retiring in October. Christopherson has held the role since 2008 and has been with the organization for over 25 years. Her mother, Marguerite Christopherson, was a “Founding Mother” of MCVP, then known as the Monadnock Services for Battered Women.
The night will include a silent and live auction, music from the George Robinson Trio, hors d’oeuvres by CC&D Kitchen Market and a raffle for a $1,000 gift certificate to Mon Amie Fine Jewelry. Cocktail-style attire is requested; cash bar (credit cards accepted).
Tickets are available at www.mcvprevention.org/bling-in-the-spring/. The silent auction is online based and open for bidding. It includes travel packages, spa days, gift cards to local businesses, active adventures, and more!
