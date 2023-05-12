MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center will celebrate 45 years of operation on Friday, May 19, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. During the celebration, called “Bling in the Spring,” MCVP will recognize the hard work of advocates and educators and pledge another 45 years working to end violence in the Monadnock Region.

Since 2018, when MCVP celebrated 40 years, MCVP has worked with 4,479 survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and sex trafficking.

