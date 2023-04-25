The Children’s Literacy Foundation has announced that Marlborough School has been selected to receive a $25,000 Year of the Book literacy grant for the 2023-2024 school year.
Awarded annually to qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) Year of the Book grant provides selected schools with a full year of programming including 10 books for each student to choose and keep; fun and interactive in-person visits from local authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; new books for the school and public libraries; funds for classroom literacy projects; and many additional inspiring literacy resources over the course of the school year.
“We applied for the YOB Grant because we wanted our students to have greater connections with our community and to inspire our young readers to read more," Cheri Nutting, Marlborough School’s Library Media Specialist and Year of the Book Grant Coordinator, said in an email. "We want to build students’ home libraries and welcome authors and illustrators into our school. Our town Librarian, Kristen Readel, PTO, Marlborough School Staff and School Board have been very enthusiastic and supportive through this application process.”
The CLiF Year of the Book grant is designed to supplement a school’s existing literacy efforts, encourage reading and writing, increase family engagement, and make high-quality books accessible to all students. Eligible schools must demonstrate a significant percentage of students scoring below proficiency on reading and writing assessments, as well as students from under-resourced backgrounds.
“CLiF’s Year of the Book Grant program has a proven track record of creating a culture of literacy within a school community,” CLiF Program Manager Cassie Willner said in the news release. “The excitement that comes from new ideas, new books, and new connections makes this an invigorating grant for schools. Our ultimate goal here at CLiF and through this grant is to inspire kids to love reading and writing.”
The Year of the Book will kick off at the beginning of the school year in Fall 2023 with a storytelling presentation and an initial book giveaway. Additional literacy events and book giveaways will continue through the year.
