The Children’s Literacy Foundation has announced that Marlborough School has been selected to receive a $25,000 Year of the Book literacy grant for the 2023-2024 school year.

Awarded annually to qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) Year of the Book grant provides selected schools with a full year of programming including 10 books for each student to choose and keep; fun and interactive in-person visits from local authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; new books for the school and public libraries; funds for classroom literacy projects; and many additional inspiring literacy resources over the course of the school year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.