The Federated Church of Marlborough will offer an intergenerational day of music and movement for all ages on Saturday, July 30. The day will end with a community meal and concert, featuring the instructors and any participants who want to join in.
There is no cost to participate in any workshop or for the dinner and concert.
Pastor Rev. Dr. Dana Mann says this isn’t a church music camp. It’s about “Let Us Get Together Right Here,” the words of the late Blues musician, Rev. Gary Davis.
Beginning at 11 a.m., five workshops are on the agenda, including a young children’s session (pre-K through Grade 6) led by Valerie Letierre Mann, a performer and specialist in music and movement, centering around a classical orchestral piece that inspires excitement through storytelling, movement, fun props and dramatizing. Kids can enjoy performing for one another the music of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Saint-Saen’s Carnival of the Animals and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
Kids ages grade 2 through 8 can join music educator Cathy Harvey to “Come Be a Recording Star,” playing music on the recorder using just three notes to start.
Workshops for adults and young people include “For Those Who Love to Sing,” a time to experience the joy of singing together.
Percussionist Jay Cook will lead anyone who wants to be part of a supportive circle to engage in listening and creative approaches to music improvisation.
And musician Jeff Warner will lead a workshop of songs accompanied by banjo, concertina, guitar and maybe even spoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.