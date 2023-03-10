March is maple sugaring time and the Phoenix Mill House in Peterborough will be open Saturday for a hearth cooking event devoted to maple treats both sweet and savory. The event will feature costumed interpreters who will be cooking over the open fire using period recipes and authentic cooking equipment. The mill house is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hearth Cooking Saturdays are open house programs. Visitors can drop by for a few minutes or stay longer to sample the dishes and learn about life in the 1830s. The house was an overseer’s home for the Phoenix Mill, a large cotton mill that stood at the corner of Main and Grove Streets in Peterborough. Samuel and Nancy Prescott lived in the house when Samuel was an overseer in the 1830s. Georgiana and Thomas Prescott will be in the kitchen cooking and serving samples while Mrs. Prescott will be in the parlor sharing the art of the needle, a discussion of sewing techniques in the days before sewing machines.
The Phoenix Mill House is directly behind the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s main building at 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Admission is by donation.
To learn more about this and other Monadnock Center for History and Culture programs, visit MonadnockCenter.org.
