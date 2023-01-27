The Jaffrey Civic Center will present its next installment of “Stories to Share” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.
David Macy, MacDowell Interim Executive Director, will be the season’s fifth speaker. Macy will share anecdotes illustrating the institution’s wide-ranging impact on American culture as well as its roots in New Hampshire soil.
Founded by Marian and Edward MacDowell in 1907, MacDowell’s mission is to nurture the arts by offering talented individuals an inspiring environment in which to produce enduring works of creative imagination.
Since 1994, Macy has directed MacDowell’s residency program in collaboration with staff members who are dedicated to providing ideal working conditions for artists at the 450-acre Peterborough campus. In 1996, Macy launched MacDowell in the Schools, an on-going program that has introduced hundreds of MacDowell artists to thousands of local high school students. Since 2002 Macy has curated and hosted MacDowell Downtown on First Fridays. Presenting in Peterborough’s Bass Hall, the diverse array of filmmakers, playwrights, journalists, and composers has attracted a devoted regional audience.
Joseph Steinfield, “Stories to Share” founder, will serve as moderator for the talk. The program is free of charge, but to help support this event and others like it, donations are appreciated. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center as well as via YouTube live.
