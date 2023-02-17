Susan MacNeil of Keene will read from and sign her new memoir, “18 Minutes: A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death,” Saturday at the Toadstool Bookshop in Keene.
The book chronicles one daughter’s experience during the final 18 minutes of her mother’s life, while reflecting upon the 90-year legacy she left behind.
MacNeil grew up in rural Coventry, Conn., with her three brothers, a wooded environment that invoked a sense of freedom. She moved to Keene in 1976, living and working in southwestern New Hampshire until crossing the river for the village of Bellows Falls eight years ago. She is the executive director of AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region.
The event begins at 11 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St., Keene.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
