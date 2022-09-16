The following local students recently received scholarship grants from the McDonough Scholarship Foundation for academic year 2022-23:
Julia Aug of Keene, employed by Keene Country Club, is a freshman at Saint Michael’s College majoring in health science/public health/chemistry. Aug was also selected to receive this year’s High-Clark Scholarship, which was established by Richard and the late Joyce Clark. It is awarded annually to a student who demonstrates financial need, academic achievement, and is pursuing a career involving service to others.
Hannah Drew of Keene, employed by Bretwood Golf Course, is a senior at University of Hartford majoring in civil engineering. Drew was also selected to receive this year’s New England Senior Golfer’s Association Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a senior scholar who has demonstrated, over their previous three years, ongoing academic excellence, continuing financial need, and extracurricular participation.
Carson O’Neil of Keene, employed by Keene Country Club, is a senior at Saint Michaels College majoring in public health and French. O’Neil was also selected to receive this year’s Bob Erb Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a student who has demonstrated the same love and respect for the game of golf that Erb embodied every time he stepped onto a course.
Evelyn Proctor of Marlborough, employed by Bretwood Golf Course, is a senior at the University of New Hampshire majoring in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology/justice studies.
The McDonough Foundation is a volunteer organization whose sole mission is to provide scholarship grants to young men and women employed at New Hampshire golf courses, who are attending colleges, universities, and accredited trade programs. The Foundation has awarded more than $3.14 million in scholarships since the inception of the program in 1955. For more information, visit www.mcdonoughgolf.com
