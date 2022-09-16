The following local students recently received scholarship grants from the McDonough Scholarship Foundation for academic year 2022-23:

Julia Aug of Keene, employed by Keene Country Club, is a freshman at Saint Michael’s College majoring in health science/public health/chemistry. Aug was also selected to receive this year’s High-Clark Scholarship, which was established by Richard and the late Joyce Clark. It is awarded annually to a student who demonstrates financial need, academic achievement, and is pursuing a career involving service to others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.