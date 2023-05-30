Several local students took part in this year’s N.H. 4th Grade Drinking Water Festival, State Science Fair and Poetry Contest on May 10. More than 275 students from 14 different schools across New Hampshire gathered at the event to learn about keeping water clean.

Students from Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene, Manchester and Stoddard presented their science projects to panels of judges for the 4th grade water science fair. Ardyn Washburn of Harrisville won first place for the project “How Clean is Rainwater” and Ruthie Lawlor of Keene won third place for the project “Saguaro Cactus.”

