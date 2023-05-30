Several local students took part in this year’s N.H. 4th Grade Drinking Water Festival, State Science Fair and Poetry Contest on May 10. More than 275 students from 14 different schools across New Hampshire gathered at the event to learn about keeping water clean.
Students from Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene, Manchester and Stoddard presented their science projects to panels of judges for the 4th grade water science fair. Ardyn Washburn of Harrisville won first place for the project “How Clean is Rainwater” and Ruthie Lawlor of Keene won third place for the project “Saguaro Cactus.”
Three local students earned an honorable mention: Harper Quigley of Harrisville for the project “How Different Liquids Affect Plants” and Gannon Lamoureux and Cooper Mullay of Stoddard for the project “Comparing and Contrasting Beaver Dams and Human Dams.”
More than 200 students in grades 3-5 composed poems relating to the climate theme, “Water Rising.” Kylie Sullivan of Keene earned an honorable mention for her poem “Water Rising.”
The N.H. Drinking Water Festival celebrates National Drinking Water Week. In addition to the awards recognizing academic excellence, students learned about the complexities of keeping water clean and managing it equitably in our changing climate. Students explored dozens of water topics and current issues including plastics, water conservation, watersheds, dams, macroinvertebrates and wastewater. Water experts from a broad range of nonprofit, higher education, and state and federal organizations shared their expertise with students through hands-on activities and live performances. The annual event is sponsored by the N.H. Drinking Water Coalition in conjunction with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
