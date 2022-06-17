We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A community event will be held honoring World Refugee Day on Monday, June 20, at 5 p.m. at the Mount Monadnock Labyrinth on Airport Road in Keene.
World Refugee Day is a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. Each year, communities come together to build empathy and understanding for refugees’ plight and recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.
The event will feature a special address from Mohammed Saleh, a local activist and Project Home founding member who has been an active participant in efforts on immigration and clean energy issues. A member of the City of Keene’s Human Rights Committee, Saleh is a 2019 recipient of the MICAH Award given by the Merrimack Valley Project for his activism exemplifying just action, love of mercy and humility.
Participants will be invited to walk the stone sculpture of the Mount Monadnock Labyrinth to reflect on compassion and recognize the struggle of people in our community and beyond.
Organizers include Project Home, Monadnock Mindfulness Practice Center and Gilsum-based W.S. Badger Co. Other local organizations providing support include Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, Team Monadnock Neighborhood Support Team for Afghan Refugees and Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
“Everyone has the right to be safe and feel protected — it doesn’t matter who they are or why they are forced to flee. In 2022, the worldwide focus will be on the right to seek safety, making this is such a critical time for us to come together and call attention to the plight of refugees, knowing that we can do something in our community,” Katie Schwerin, Badger’s co-founder and chief mission officer, said in a news release.