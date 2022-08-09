Grace Nadeau, an LNA with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) in Keene, has been selected as the New Hampshire Nursing Assistant of the Year by the Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire. Nadeau has brought her skill as an LNA to the HCS home care, adult day care and hospice programs for 12 years.

"I had the honor of seeing Grace care for a patient that was actively dying," said Vanessa Sheehan, Hospice and Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Manager at HCS, in the nomination. "Her calm, comforting demeanor put the family at ease immediately. The simple things that Grace does make such a huge impact."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.