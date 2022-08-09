Grace Nadeau, an LNA with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) in Keene, has been selected as the New Hampshire Nursing Assistant of the Year by the Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire. Nadeau has brought her skill as an LNA to the HCS home care, adult day care and hospice programs for 12 years.
"I had the honor of seeing Grace care for a patient that was actively dying," said Vanessa Sheehan, Hospice and Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Manager at HCS, in the nomination. "Her calm, comforting demeanor put the family at ease immediately. The simple things that Grace does make such a huge impact."
Licensed Nursing Assistants (LNAs) provide primary patient care and assist with nursing procedures and often include helping with "activities of daily living," including personal hygiene, meal preparation, and assistance with self-administration of medicine. Each year the state trade association recognizes one Nursing Assistant who exemplifies the very best of the profession in the home care setting from across the state.
The Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance has recognized outstanding caregivers in the hospice & home care setting since 1974. Submitted award nominations were collected from the 42 member agencies providing care to every New Hampshire community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.